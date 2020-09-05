Jon Masters Leaving NUVIA, Returning To Red Hat
Less than one year after joining NUVIA as VP of Software, longtime Linux proponent Jon Masters is leaving the company and returning to his previous position at Red Hat.

Jon Masters leaving Red Hat to take the prominent role at ARM server vendor NUVIA made waves last November that also happened when the company announced their series A funding round. Prior to joining NUVIA, Masters had been the Chief Arm Architect and Distinguished Engineer at Red Hat. He has been a longtime ARM Linux advocate for years.

Coming as much surprise, Jon announced on Friday that it was his last day at NUVIA and he will be returning to Red Hat.

He expresses optimism about NUVIA moving forward in the years ahead but he came to realize that he "missed Red Hat" and will be returning to the company. He will be joining Red Hat officially in another week or so in a role similar to his previous position.

Aside from Jon's departure, there isn't much else to report on NUVIA at the moment besides their early claims and benchmark figures from last month.
