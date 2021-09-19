Jolla Releases Sailfish OS 4.2 For Continuing To Improve This Linux-Based Smartphone OS

Jolla this week released Sailfish OS 4.2 "Verla" as the newest version of this Linux-based smartphone operating system that continues to be made commercially available for various devices.Sailfish OS 4.2 brings with it a new sharing system that is much better designed, refinements to the App Grid, refining the Sailfish OS Calendar App, more polishing to its Mozilla Gecko based web browser, and an assortment of other changes.

