Jolla Releases Sailfish 3.0 Mobile Linux Operating System
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 October 2018 at 11:46 AM EDT. 10 Comments
For those interested in Jolla's Sailfish OS mobile Linux operating system, Sailfish 3 is beginning to roll out to supported devices.

Sailfish 3 has updates around mobile device management, full-integrated VPN, enterprise WiFi support, data encryption, better performance, and other security enhancements. On the user-experience front there is a new top menu, new light ambiences, new keyboard gestures, and other refinements. With the Sailfish OS 3.0 improvements plus a forthcoming Qt upgrade, Jolla is talking up a 50% overall performance improvement.


More details on Sailfish 3 via the Jolla blog.
