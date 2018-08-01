After the Jetson Xavier pre-orders started last month, NVIDIA is now shipping their latest developer kit that features eight of their custom Carmel 64-bit ARMv8.2 cores, 512 Volta GPU cores, dual deep learning accelerators, 16GP of LPDDR4x, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a 7-way VLIW vision accelerator.
With the Jetson Xavier beginning to ship, NVIDIA has posted more performance details of this high-end developer kit and other commentary on this successor to the Jetson TX2. The Jetson Xavier was announced earlier this summer and really appears to be a mighty fine ARM-based development system with their new "Carmel" CPU cores and Volta GPU.
But this kit is quite expensive at $2,499 USD while members of the company's developer program are able to get it for $1,299 USD for a short period of time.
If you are interested in learning more about the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier for deep learning, AI, robotics, and other possible use-cases, check out their blog post with the newest information.
Also what I found interesting is that their JetPack 4.0 software stack is entering early access. With this they are using a modified Linux 4.9 kernel and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as the new Linux sample file-system. Up to now their latest Jetpack 3 releases were on Linux 4.4 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04. But some of the links in their blog post aren't yet working so it's not clear yet if Jetpack 4.0 with Linux 4.9 and Ubuntu 18.04 will be working their way to the existing Jetson TX2 hardware or not. Unfortunately we haven't heard from NVIDIA yet if they will be sending over any Jetson Xavier for independent Linux benchmarking at Phoronix, but hopefully that will be the case given our successes with the earlier Jetson developer boards.
