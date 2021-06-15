NVIDIA Launches The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module

Given the success and popularity of their Jetson AGX developer board, NVIDIA has now launched the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module that is a rugged, module-based version of the AGX Xavier intended for various industrial / manufacturing / construction use-cases.
For those wanting AI and deep learning at the edge, NVIDIA is announcing today the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial rugged system-on-module that is pin compatible with the existing Jetson AGX Xavier board. This module is intended for "AI at the edge in harsh environments where safety and reliability is a critical priority...The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial is targeted for applications in industrial, aerospace, defense, construction, agriculture, logistics, inventory management, delivery, inspection and healthcare. Applications enabled across these sectors include worker and site safety, site access and monitoring, and inspection in hazardous and harsh environments, among others."
The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial will begin shipping in late July. More details on the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial at nvidia.com.
