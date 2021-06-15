NVIDIA Launches The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 15 June 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
Given the success and popularity of their Jetson AGX developer board, NVIDIA has now launched the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module that is a rugged, module-based version of the AGX Xavier intended for various industrial / manufacturing / construction use-cases.

For those wanting AI and deep learning at the edge, NVIDIA is announcing today the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial rugged system-on-module that is pin compatible with the existing Jetson AGX Xavier board. This module is intended for "AI at the edge in harsh environments where safety and reliability is a critical priority...The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial is targeted for applications in industrial, aerospace, defense, construction, agriculture, logistics, inventory management, delivery, inspection and healthcare. Applications enabled across these sectors include worker and site safety, site access and monitoring, and inspection in hazardous and harsh environments, among others."


The Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial will begin shipping in late July. More details on the Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial at nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
NVIDIA 470.76 WSL Driver Released
NVIDIA 460.84 Linux Driver Released With GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Support
AMD Introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution, NVIDIA Announces DLSS For Steam Play
Linux Adding New Thermal Code To Deal With Hot Tegra Devices
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements
Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features