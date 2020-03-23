Jcat 0.1 Released As Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 March 2020 at 09:07 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Richard Hughes of Fwupd/LVFS, PackageKit, and Colord notoriety last month announced Jcat as a new open-source project he initiated to serve as an alternative to Microsoft's Catalog files proprietary format.

Jcat is an open-source alternative to Microsoft Catalog files and was started as a format for handling arbitrary signatures for external files. The initial focus is on the Fwupd/LVFS use-case in ensuring BIOS/firmware files are not tampered with prior to flashing on the local system. Jcat is a JSON-based file format with Gzip compression and contains a set of detached signatures.

Announced today is the initial Jcat release at version 0.1.0. Hughes noted in today's announcement he is working on getting Jcat added into Fedora and he has also been receiving positive format on the young project. At least one hardware vendor is currently evaluating Jcat for their self-signing of firmware for LVFS.
4 Comments
Related News
BlueZ 5.54 Linux Bluetooth Stack Released With Just-Works Repairing Policy, EATT Support
Memcached 1.6 Released With Enhanced Performance For This Memory Caching System
Blender 2.83 To Be An LTS Release, Blender 3.0 Next Summer
Jcat: A New Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
Apache Celebrates Subversion's 20th Anniversary
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities