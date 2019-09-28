Java Applications On GNOME Under Wayland Will Now Behave Better

For those running the GNOME Wayland session and having issues with windows not grabbing keyboard input after a child window is closed with Java applications like IntelliJ, Mutter has landed a fix.
Another GNOME Wayland paper-cut was healed on Friday with the fixing of this issue seemingly isolated to Java programs having keyboard input focus issues when child windows are closed. The bug was tracked down to Mutter and its handling of focusing for windows within X11 code and Java applications behaving differently (not triggering _NET_ACTIVE_WINDOW).
So should you be running Java programs from GNOME Shell on Wayland, the Mutter fix is in Git.
