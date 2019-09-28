Java Applications On GNOME Under Wayland Will Now Behave Better
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 September 2019 at 10:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
For those running the GNOME Wayland session and having issues with windows not grabbing keyboard input after a child window is closed with Java applications like IntelliJ, Mutter has landed a fix.

Another GNOME Wayland paper-cut was healed on Friday with the fixing of this issue seemingly isolated to Java programs having keyboard input focus issues when child windows are closed. The bug was tracked down to Mutter and its handling of focusing for windows within X11 code and Java applications behaving differently (not triggering _NET_ACTIVE_WINDOW).

So should you be running Java programs from GNOME Shell on Wayland, the Mutter fix is in Git.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Shell + Mutter Patches Pending For Wayland Fullscreen Compositing Bypass
Fwupd 1.3.1 Released With GNOME Firmware 3.34
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
GNOME Shell Picks Up Performance Improvements For Extensions
GNOME 3.36 Pegged For Release On 11 March, More Stable Point Releases Come To GNOME
GNOME 3.34 RC2 Available For Final Testing Of This Big Desktop Update
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project