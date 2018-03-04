Java EE Becomes Jakarta EE As Oracle Wouldn't Let Eclipse Keep The Name
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 4 March 2018 at 06:34 AM EST. 4 Comments
ORACLE --
You may recall from last year that Oracle was looking to offload Java EE to someone else. They ended up putting the code on GitHub for Java Enterprise Edition and offering Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, but that didn't include the name.

Oracle retains the Java trademarks and they didn't want the Eclipse Foundation to continue using the Java branding as part of the Java EE handoff. In having to come up with a new name, the two options in the end were Enterprise Profile or Jakarta EE. With nearly 7,000 community votes, the new name of Java EE is now Jakarta EE.

Mike Milinkovich of the Eclipse Foundation also confirmed the renaming of several other products. The Glassfish project is now known as Eclipse Glassfish, the Java Community Process is now the Eclipse EE.next Working Group, and the Oracle development management is now the Eclipse Enterprise for Java and Project Management Committee.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 Running On Linux 4.14
OpenIndiana Has Upgraded To The GCC 6 Compiler
Oracle Still Working On DTrace For Linux In 2018
The State of OpenJDK In Early 2018
Developers Start Getting Excited For MySQL 8.0, Several Talks From FOSDEM
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 Public Beta With GNOME 3 Desktop, Secure UEFI Boot
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine
LLVM / Clang 6.0 Should Be Released Soon With Its Many New Features