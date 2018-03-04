Java EE Becomes Jakarta EE As Oracle Wouldn't Let Eclipse Keep The Name

You may recall from last year that Oracle was looking to offload Java EE to someone else. They ended up putting the code on GitHub for Java Enterprise Edition and offering Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, but that didn't include the name.
Oracle retains the Java trademarks and they didn't want the Eclipse Foundation to continue using the Java branding as part of the Java EE handoff. In having to come up with a new name, the two options in the end were Enterprise Profile or Jakarta EE. With nearly 7,000 community votes, the new name of Java EE is now Jakarta EE.
Mike Milinkovich of the Eclipse Foundation also confirmed the renaming of several other products. The Glassfish project is now known as Eclipse Glassfish, the Java Community Process is now the Eclipse EE.next Working Group, and the Oracle development management is now the Eclipse Enterprise for Java and Project Management Committee.
4 Comments