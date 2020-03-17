Java 14 Reaches General Availability With Garbage Collection Improvements

Java 14 has reached general availability today with numerous updates to the JDK.
Among the changes with Java 14 are:
- Records is available in a preview state. Records provide a compact syntax for declaring classes that are transparent holders for shallowly immutable data.
- The G1 garbage collector now supports NUMA-aware memory allocations.
- The ZGC (Z Garbage Collector) is an experimental feature on Windows and macOS.
- Improvements to Parallel GC.
- Thread suspend/resume has been deprecated.
More details at jdk.java.net.
