Java 14 Reaches General Availability With Garbage Collection Improvements
17 March 2020
Java 14 has reached general availability today with numerous updates to the JDK.

Among the changes with Java 14 are:

- Records is available in a preview state. Records provide a compact syntax for declaring classes that are transparent holders for shallowly immutable data.

- The G1 garbage collector now supports NUMA-aware memory allocations.

- The ZGC (Z Garbage Collector) is an experimental feature on Windows and macOS.

- Improvements to Parallel GC.

- Thread suspend/resume has been deprecated.

More details at jdk.java.net.
