Eclipse Foundation Pursuing "Cloud Native" Java With Jakarta EE

Following Oracle offloading Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation and then renaming the project to Jakarta EE, we now know more about the future of this Java Enterprise Edition.
The embargo expired this morning for the Eclipse Foundation today announcing their path forward. Jakarta EE is going to be focused on a "cloud native" Java with native support for Kubernetes, Docker, and other modern cloud services. Beyond cloud integration, Jakarta EE will be looking at better support for micro-services and delivering their innovations at a faster pace than what occurred for Oracle's Java EE.
Also news today is that Microsoft and SAP have joined as new members of the Jakarta EE project alongside IBM, Microsoft, Red Hat, Fujitsu, and others.
More details on the Jakarta EE path forward via today's press release.
