Jailhouse Guest Support To Be Included With Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 January 2018 at 02:25 PM EST. 11 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With Linux 4.16 is initial support for the Jailhouse hypervisor to support native Linux guests in non-root cells.

The past half-decade Siemens has been developing the Jailhouse partitioning hypervisor that is lighter than KVM and designed for their demanding, real-time, safety and security critical workloads. With Linux 4.16 the first bits of it are being mainlined in the Linux kernel in the form of the new JAILHOUSE_GUEST option to allow non-root cells to let Linux run as a guest.

Earlier this month I outlined the Jailhouse guest support back when it was being queued in the -next tree. Now today this Jailhouse support was sent in as part of the x86/platform updates for the Linux 4.16 merge window.

The x86 platform update also consists of UV platform updates for supporting new CPUs and various other updates.

Those interested in learning more about Jailhouse can do so via the GitHub project site.
