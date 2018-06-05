A new version of the Jailhouse partitioning hypervisor for Linux systems is now available.
Hardware now supported by the Jailhouse 0.9 release include the NVIDIA Jetson TX2, NXP MCIMX8M-EVK, and Emtrion emCON-RZ/G1H.
In addition to the new targets, the version 0.9 release adds a unit infrastructure to the hypervisor, improvements around the Linux loader command, documentation improvements, demo inmates on ARM/ARM64 are now run with the MMU and caches enabled, MMIO instruction emulator improvements for x86/x86_64, and various other enhancements.
Those interested in learning more about the Jailhouse 0.8 hypervisor can do so on the kernel mailing list. Those wanting to learn more about this Siemens-backed hypervisor in general can learn about the project via its GitHub page.
