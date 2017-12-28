The past few years Siemens has been working on Jailhouse as a Linux-based partitioning hypervisor that has aimed to be a lighter alternative to KVM. It's been seven months since the last update, but now Jailhouse 0.8 is now available.
New targets supported by the Jailhouse 0.8 hypervisor include the Marvell ESPRESSOBin, Emtrion emCON-RZ/G1E / emCON-RZ/G1M, and QEMU ARM64 virtual machine. Jailhouse 0.8 has also relicensed its "inmate library" for greater re-use in GPL/BSD programs, support for GICv3 on AArch64, and a variety of x86-specific code improvements.
Those wanting to learn more about this Siemens Linux hypervisor can do so via the 0.8 release announcement or its GitHub project site.
