Jailhouse 0.12 Hypervisor Adds Raspberry Pi 4 Support
4 February 2020
Siemens continues investing in Jailhouse as a Linux-based simplicity-minded partitioning hypervisor catering to bare metal appliances. Jailhouse 0.12 is out today as their first feature update since last summer and comes with numerous hardware support improvements and new features.

Jailhouse 0.12 comes with better driver support as well as an experimental VirtIO transport model. Siemens developers are discussing with VirtIO and QEMU communities over a new shared memory device model and concurrently is pushing forward with more improvements of their own.

Jailhouse 0.12 also adds ARM64 SMMUv3 support, Texas Instruments PVU (Peripheral Virtualization Unit) support, ARM/ARM64 support for PCI with bare-metal inmates, and other changes. New target support includes the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and TI J721E-EVM.

More details on Jailhouse 0.12 via the kernel mailing list.
