The past several years Siemens and others have been working on Jailhouse as a Linux-based partitioning hypervisor for bare metal appliances. Their previous release was all the way back during last year's Oktoberfest and now with construction for this year's fest kicking off at the wiesn, the developers happen to be releasing their next version of Jailhouse.
New CPU/target support with Jailhouse0 .11 include the Marvell MACCHIATObin, Xilinx Ultra96, Microsys miriac SBC-LS1046A, and Texas Instruments AM654 IDK.
Jailhouse 0.11 also now supports per-CPU statistics, various PCI device support improvements, Spectre Variant Two mitigation for ARM/ARM64 when supported by the firmware, and various x86/x86_64 fixes and improvements.
More details on Jailhouse 0.11 via the release announcement. Jailhouse continues to be developed on GitHub.
