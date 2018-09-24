The developers at Siemens AG working on the Jailhouse Linux hypervisor found it wise to issue their version 0.10 release prior to heading out to Oktoberfest.
"O'zapft is, so better release before going to the Wiesn: We are happy to announce a new version of the partitioning hypervisor Jailhouse," began their Jailhouse 0.10 release message -- for those not familiar with the wonderful Bavarian culture, Oktoberfest kicked off on Saturday with the annual "O'zapft is!" (tapping of the first keg) and the wiesn is where this best event of the world takes place each year. Sadly, no Phoronix Oktoberfest event this year, but the Siemens engineers decided to celebrate with their Jailhouse 0.10 release.
Jailhouse as a reminder is the Linux-based partitioning hypervisor for running bare metal appliances and other adapted operating systems. Jailhouse is quite simple unlike say KVM or Xen and may lack some of their features, but tends to work out if you care about simplicity.
The Jailhouse 0.10 release adds the ARMv7 VExpress target, supports an EFI frame-buffer as a UART alternative (and now drops VGA support), a new internal Python API, and a variety of other fixes and improvements. On the x86 front there are some security improvements around L1TF/Foreshadow and other updates.
More details on Jailhouse 0.10 at the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment