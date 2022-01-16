JACK2 1.9.20 Released With Official FreeBSD Support

A new version of JACK2 is available this weekend, the latest version of this cross-platform, professional sound server.
While PipeWire continues taking off on the Linux desktop for roles filled by PulseAudio and JACK, that hasn't let up development of JACK2. With JACK2 1.9.20 for that modern version of JACK there is fixes around the 32-bit support in the ALSA driver, multiple fixes affecting Windows and macOS, new build options around the example tools, and official FreeBSD support.
That official FreeBSD support comes by way of a new FreeBSD-specific OSS driver. That FreeBSD OSS driver was started off based on the Solaris OSS driver and then worked into good shape.
That official FreeBSD support for JACK2 is now alongside Linux, Solaris, Windows, and macOS as other supported platforms. FreeBSD had been carrying its own patched version of JACK2 as a port for this BSD operating system.
Downloads and more details on JACK2 1.9.20 via GitHub.
