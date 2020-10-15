JACK2 Audio Server Rolls Out Better Windows + macOS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 16 October 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
JACK2 1.9.15 released on Thursday as the newest version of this professional-minded sound server focused on real-time, low-latency connections.

JACK2 1.9.15 brings a number of bug fixes, improvements to various JACK tools, deprecates JACK-Session, and makes other improvements. JACK1 continues to be in a bug-fix mode while JACK2 continues advancing slowly and incorporating all of its functionality.

Most notable though with JACK2 1.9.15 is better support for Windows and macOS. Binary builds of JACK2 for Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows are back to being provided. There is also macOS 11 ARM64 support for Apple Silicon that will also be explored for a future release.

These new Windows and macOS builds are automated moving forward and there has also been other macOS and Windows specific platform work going on for this v1.9.15 release.

Those interested in JACK for your professional audio needs can learn more about the JACK2 1.9.15 update via JACKAudio.org and GitHub.
