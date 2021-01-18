Itanium IA-64 Was Busted In The Upstream, Default Linux Kernel Build The Past Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 January 2021 at 07:38 AM EST. 12 Comments
HARDWARE --
While Intel formally discontinued the Itanium processors just under two years ago, the Linux software support for IA-64 continues. However, as a possible sign of the times, the Linux 5.11 kernel build for it has been broken the past month.

As what might set off Linus Torvalds on a Monday morning, it turns out since the Linux 5.11 merge window the Itanium "IA64" kernel code has been broken and unable to even successfully carry out a "defconfig" default configuration kernel build. This wasn't due to some foreign change within the kernel regressing the support but a change made by IBM to the IA64 Kconfig to enable SPARSEMEM by default.

While that change has been in the Linux kernel the past month with the Linux 5.11 merge window prior to Christmas, apparently no one tested it with the default configuration kernel build as it breaks due to a missing include file in the code. Presumably the code was at least built previously during testing but not in the plain vanilla default configuration.

The build failure from this IA64 memory model change was ultimately noted by the developer making the original change and is now awaiting a pull by Linus Torvalds for restoring the build support in Linux 5.11.
12 Comments
Related News
Linux Support Is Coming To Allow De-Authorizing Thunderbolt Devices
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
AMD + Older Intel CPUs To See Much Faster AES-NI XTS Crypto Performance On Linux 5.12
CXL 2.0 Support Steps Closer To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Changing One "If" To "While" Caused An Unexpected Shift In A Kernel Benchmark This Week
Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
Mesa 21.0 Is Now Working With Haiku OS For Software OpenGL Rendering
CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Finally Stop Making New Home Directories World-Readable