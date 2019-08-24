Intel Iris Gallium3D Is Close With SPIR-V Support For OpenGL 4.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 August 2019 at 07:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
This week saw OpenGL 4.6 support finally merged for Intel's i965 Mesa driver and will be part of the upcoming Mesa 19.2 release. Not landed yet but coming soon is the newer Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver also seeing OpenGL 4.6 support.

Iris Gallium3D has been at OpenGL 4.5 support and is quite near as well with its OpenGL 4.6 support thanks to the shared NIR support and more with the rest of the Intel open-source graphics stack. Though it's looking less likely that OpenGL 4.6 support would be back-ported to Mesa 19.2 for Iris, but we'll see.

This merge request is for the Iris SPIR-V support as the remaining extensions needed for getting OpenGL 4.6 support in place with this new Intel Gallium3D driver. It's looking like once the new patches are properly tested that this support could be merged into Mesa Git.

Intel Gallium3D overall is in quite good shape and the performance is almost beating out their former driver across the board. By Mesa 19.3 the Gallium3D driver should become the default for Intel Broadwell graphics and newer. With Tigerlake "Gen 12" graphics is also the first where the OpenGL support will only be implemented along the Gallium3D driver where as with Gen 11 Icelake graphics there is support in both drivers but the Gallium3D driver should ultimately be the better solution moving forward.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.2-RC1 Released But Intel Still Looking To Add OpenGL 4.6 Support
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Renoir APU Support In Time For Mesa 19.2
Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze / Release Candidate Process Beginning Tomorrow
TGSI To NIR Improvements Hit Mesa 19.2 For RadeonSI
RADV Driver Plumbs Navi Support For Performance-Improving DCC On Storage Images
Etnaviv Gallium3D Picks Up A NIR Compiler
Popular News This Week
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Linux 5.3 Kernel Yielding The Best Performance Yet For AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU Performance
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
System76 Unveils Their Firmware Manager Project For Graphically Updating Firmware
Git 2.23 Brings New Switch & Restore Sub-Commands