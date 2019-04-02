Iris Gallium3D Driver Flips On Fast Clears For Broadwell "Gen 8" Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 April 2019 at 08:12 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
A few weeks back Intel's next-gen OpenGL Linux driver, the Iris Gallium3D initiative, picked up support for fast color clears in order to boost performance. That initial support was for Skylake "Gen 9" and newer while now Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics have this functionality in place.

Intel developer Rafael Antognolli landed support for fast clears now on Broadwell now that the necessary prerequisites have been addressed.

Broadwell is the oldest generation of Intel hardware to be supported by this Intel Gallium3D driver while former generations of hardware will continue to have Linux OpenGL support via the i965 "classic" driver.

Fresh benchmarks of this new Iris Gallium3D driver will be coming up soon on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Additional Xeon Platinum 8280 Cascade Lake Benchmarks - See How Your Linux System Runs
Intel's Mesa Driver Now Supports Icelake Performance Counters
Intel Sends In Elkhartlake, Icelake Fixes & Other Work For Linux 5.2
Mesa 19.1 Now Supports Intel's Icelake-Based Elkhart Lake
Intel Iris Driver Gets ~5% Performance Boost With Direct3D 9 Support On Gallium Nine
Intel Icelake Graphics Driver No Longer Considered Alpha Quality, Cometlake Ready Too
Popular News This Week
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work
NVIDIA Lands Fix To Avoid High CPU Usage When Using The KDE Desktop
Fedora's Mesa Drivers Have Been Running Slower As They Were Accidentally Debug Builds
Canonical Reportedly Not Planning To Enable Wayland-By-Default For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS