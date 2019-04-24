Intel Iris Gallium3D Picks Up Conservative Rasterization Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 April 2019 at 04:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
On top of Intel's new open-source OpenGL driver seeing some hefty performance optimizations, the Iris Gallium3D driver has picked up another OpenGL extension ahead of the Mesa 19.1 branching.

Iris Gallium3D now supports INTEL_conservative_rasterization alongside the existing support in the i965 driver. INTEL_conservative_rasterization is the several year old Intel extension for seeing if all fragments are at least partially covered by a polygon rather than the default rasterization mode of including fragments with at least one sample covered by a polygon.
Regular rasterization includes fragments with at least one sample covered by a polygon. Conservative rasterization includes all fragments that are at least partially covered by the polygon.

In some use cases, it is also important to know if a fragment is fully covered by a polygon, i.e. if all parts of the fragment are within the polygon. An application may, for example, want to process fully covered fragments different from the "edge" pixels. This extension adds an option for the fragment shader to receive this information via gl_SampleMaskIn[].

This extension affects only polygons in FILL mode and specifically does not imply any changes in processing of lines or points.

Conservative rasterization automatically disables polygon antialiasing rasterization if enabled by POLYGON_SMOOTH.

The support was merged on Tuesday for this driver although simple in nature thanks to previous Intel conservative rasterization work having done all the heavy-lifting that was re-used by this new Gallium3D driver.

This Intel Gallium3D driver will be making its maiden voyage with Mesa 19.1 due for release at the end of May. However, the classic "i965" OpenGL driver will remain the default until further notice.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Iris Gallium3D Picks Up More Game Performance Optimizations For Mesa 19.1
Intel SPMD Compiler 1.11 Released
Intel i40e Driver Supporting Dynamic Device Personalization With Linux 5.2
Running Intel MKL-DNN On 2 x Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs With GCC 9 "Cascadelake" Tuning
More Icelake Graphics Fixes Are On The Way With The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Intel's New Iris Driver Gets Speed Boost From Changing The OpenGL Vendor String
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
Ubuntu 19.10 To Be The Eoan ________