New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Aim For Better vGPU Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 September 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Proposed last year were a set of patches aiming to improve the Intel virtual GPU "vGPU" performance in para-virtualized cases by having optimizations around the shared memory region between the guest and Intel GVTg code. With optimizing the workload PV submission and PPGTT PV updates, the glxgears performance could improve by 30~50% while for large media/3D workloads was more around a 4% average improvement.

Xiaolin Zhang of Intel has sent out an entirely new patch series now derived from the work done last year on vGPU/PV optimizations but unmerged.

With the new patches, "In this patch set, PPGTT and GGTT are identified as PV optimization from VGPU memory resource point of view and workload submission is identified as PV optimization from VGPU compute resource point of view. so 3 PV features (PV PPGTT, PV GGTT and PV submission) are designed and implemented to support VGPU model better."

With the 12 new patches proposed, workloads like glmark2 and Antutu 3D are seeing at least 10% higher performance while larger media/3D workloads are seeing less but still measurable improvements for the vGPU guest performance with Intel graphics hardware.

See this patch series for more details on the tentative work for improving the Intel i915 GVT driver code.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
Intel Lands Adaptive-Sync/VRR Into Modesetting X.Org Driver
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 0.8.5 With More AV1 Encoder Improvements
Intel Sends Out Linux Patches For FPGA Security Manager
Intel IWD 1.9 Released With New Capabilities
You Probably Won't See Intel Evo "Project Athena" Linux Laptops In The Near Term
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel