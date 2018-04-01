As of the Linux 4.16 kernel that was released one week ago, the kernel-side bits are in place for Intel Virtual GPU support and in user-space the upcoming QEMU 2.12 has the necessary code for the GTK and SPICE code-paths.
This combination of Linux 4.16 and QEMU 2.12 and later allows for Intel vGPU support to begin working off mainline components for enjoying Intel HD/UHD/Iris Graphics acceleration from guest VMs on QEMU.
For those interested in trying out the support, Gerd Hoffmann has written a brief guide on configuring the system for Intel vGPU guest support.
I'll have some benchmarks of the Intel vGPU support as soon as time allows.
