Intel oneVPL 2022.1 Brings Support For Arc A Series, Rocky Linux, Better Multi-GPU

While for years Intel has traditionally devoted all their video acceleration attention on Linux to VA-API (and the Media SDK albeit less popular with Linux enthusiasts), with the modern oneAPI world for Intel hardware their oneVPL library is quickly becoming a viable contender and a primary focus for their open-source video accelerator efforts. On Friday the oneVPL 2022.1 release was made available.The oneAPI Video Processing Library (oneVPL) allows for both video encoding and decoding on Intel graphics hardware along with video processing to build out portable media pipelines across CPUs / GPUs / accelerators. The oneVPL library supports zero-copy buffer sharing and various other features. The native oneVPL support is focused on Tiger Lake / Gen12 graphics and newer while its dispatcher allows targeting the older Intel Media SDK for usage going back to Broadwell (Gen8 graphics) era hardware.

With yesterday's oneVPL 2022.1 release there is now official support for Intel's Arc A Series Graphics as their forthcoming discrete graphics for laptops and desktops. For Linux users the oneVPL 2022.1 release adds support for the RHEL-based Rocky Linux distribution as well as for Microsoft fans now supports Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and the Visual Studio 2022 toolchain.The oneVPL 2022.1 release also brings improvements for the library's multi-adapter/multi-GPU usage, the oneVPL dispatcher adds support for the API 2.6 specification, and more. The multiple adapter support should now support most combinations of Intel GPUs with the Intel Media SDK (pre-Gen12 graphics) and oneVPL (Gen12+).Downloads and more details on the oneVPL 2022.1 release via GitHub