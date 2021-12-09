Intel's oneDNN Ported To RISC-V, More Sapphire Rapids Prep
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 December 2021
Intel's oneDNN Deep Neural Network Library that is part of their oneAPI toolkit is out with version 2.5 and brings RISC-V CPU support among other updates.

Intel's oneDNN library that helps developers build out deep learning applications continues to support more operating system platforms and hardware architectures. While obviously catering to Intel's own CPUs/GPUs, oneDNN has also built up support for AArch64, POWER, IBM Z, NVIDIA GPUs, and now with oneDNN 2.5 is even RISC-V processor ISA support.

Also on the platform side, oneDNN 2.5 adds support for the QNX operating system. The oneDNN 2.5 update also includes SYCL 2020 standards support, deprecated support for the Xeon Phi, and also deprecated SYCL 2017 support.

When it comes to Intel's own hardware architectures, oneDNN 2.5 lands more performance optimizations around next-gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" and for AVX-512 processors at large has faster MATMUL performance. On the graphics side, oneDNN 2.5 has landed initial optimizations around future Xe Architecture Graphics for the Ponte Vecchio Xe HPC hardware.

Downloads and more details on the open-source Intel oneDNN 2.5 update via GitHub.
