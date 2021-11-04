Intel + Microsoft Bring oneAPI L0 & OpenCL To WSL2 With Open-Source Stack + DXGKRNL
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 4 November 2021 at 06:21 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
While Intel Alder Lake is dominating today's news cycle, Intel and Microsoft also announced today that they have brought oneAPI Level Zero and Intel OpenCL support to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) while employing Intel graphics hardware acceleration.

Similar to NVIDIA bringing CUDA and their accelerated GPU support to WSL2 as well as similar efforts by AMD on the Radeon side, Intel and Microsoft are now having Intel graphics compute working within the Linux confines on Windows 11 or Windows 10 21'H2.

Hardware-accelerated oneAPI Level Zero, OpenVINO, and OpenCL on Intel graphics hardware can now be enjoyed within the WSL2 environment when using the latest updates and drivers. Like with the rest of the WSL2 stack and capabilities from other GPU vendors, this is at a near-native level of performance.

Notable with this effort is Microsoft getting Intel's open-source Compute-Runtime working atop Microsoft's open-source but not mainlined kernel driver. This is in reference to the DirectX "dxgkrnl" driver that had slim prospects of being mainlined when published last year in large part over lack of open-source clients. With this wired up Intel Compute-Runtime code atop, there is the possibility now Microsoft will try to get their DXGKRNL driver merged to mainline.

More details on this Intel GPU compute effort within Windows Subsystem for Linux via the Microsoft Command Line blog. On the Intel blog are the setup steps currently involved.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager
Microsoft Publishes October 2021 Update For Its Linux Distribution
Microsoft Begins Landing Hyper-V Isolation VM Support In Linux 5.16
Microsoft Publishes WSL Preview Inside the Windows 11 Store
Microsoft Releases September Update To CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
Microsoft Releases Its August Update For The CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16
LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 Tagged With More Open-Source Office Suite Improvements