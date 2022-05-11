Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.8 Released For Supporting New L0 Features

Another Intel (open-source) software update coinciding with the company's Vision 2022 conference is a new oneAPI Level Zero Loader release.
The oneAPI Level Zero Loader provides the actual loader for loading client/driver support, validation layer support, and a copy of the reference L0 specification API header files. The oneAPI Level Zero Loader works with both Windows and Linux systems.
With the oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.8.0 there is now support for new features found as part of the Level Zero 1.4 specification update. New features include core extensions for finding out the fabric topology, memory bandwidth, and LUID query. There is also new sysman interfaces around ECC and power limits. There is also improved error handling during Level Zero device initialization.
The updated Intel oneAPI Level Zero loader in source form as well as Windows and Linux (Ubuntu) binaries can be found via GitHub.
