Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.8 Released For Supporting New L0 Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 May 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Another Intel (open-source) software update coinciding with the company's Vision 2022 conference is a new oneAPI Level Zero Loader release.

The oneAPI Level Zero Loader provides the actual loader for loading client/driver support, validation layer support, and a copy of the reference L0 specification API header files. The oneAPI Level Zero Loader works with both Windows and Linux systems.

With the oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.8.0 there is now support for new features found as part of the Level Zero 1.4 specification update. New features include core extensions for finding out the fabric topology, memory bandwidth, and LUID query. There is also new sysman interfaces around ECC and power limits. There is also improved error handling during Level Zero device initialization.

The updated Intel oneAPI Level Zero loader in source form as well as Windows and Linux (Ubuntu) binaries can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode For Latest Security Advisory (CVE-2022-21151)
Intel's ControlFlag 1.2 Released To Use AI To Provide Full Support For Spotting C++ Bugs
Linux 5.19 Intel Graphics Preps Firmed Up Alchemist Graphics Card IDs, Raptor Lake P
Intel ISPC 1.18 Compiler Brings "Significantly Improved" Xe Graphics Performance
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Alchemist/DG2 Compute, Tigerlake+ Security Fix Head To Intel's Linux 5.19 Graphics Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source