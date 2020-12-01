Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-12 Released
27 December 2020
Intel's open-source oneAPI Data Parallel C++ compiler saw a Christmas Day update with the 2020-12 monthly update.

Intel's oneAPI DPC++ Compiler is their LLVM Clang based compiler focused on supporting their Data Parallel C++ dialect of C++ focused for heterogeneous programming from CPUs to GPUs and other possible accelerators like FPGAs. Friday's release was the monthly update to this open-source compiler stack focused on the C++ and SYCL support.

With oneAPI DPC++ 2020-12 there is now support for passing multiple build options to the OpenCL Ahead-Of-Time (OpenCL-AOT) compiler, supporting the SYCL INTEL_mem_channel_property extension for a property to indicate what memory region a buffer should be allocated, supporting the "marray" class defined in the SYCL 2020 specification, dynamic batch size adjusting in conjunction with Level Zero, documentation improvements, and a range of other SYCL improvements.

The full list of fixes and additions with the Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-12 release can be found via GitHub.
