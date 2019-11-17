Intel Releases oneAPI Base Toolkit Beta For Performance-Focused, Cross-Device Software
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 17 November 2019 at 03:46 PM EST. 1 Comment
Since Intel announced "oneAPI" last December we have been eagerly looking forward to its availability and today is finally that day! For SC19, Intel has made available the beta of the oneAPI Base Toolkit for developing speedy code that runs cross-architecture.

The oneAPI Base Toolkit is for writing code that runs across CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs among other possible accelerators. The primary programming language is their Data Parallel C++ and SYCL fits into the toolchain as well. OpenMP and MPI are supported with the oneAPI HPC toolkit. While other components include the oneAPI IoT Toolkit for developing IoT software and the oneAPI rendering toolkit for ray-tracing and visual rendering. The different toolkits can be found here.

The onePAI collection also includes Intel's optimized version of Python, the VTune Profiler, the Intel Math Kernel Library, a video processing library, Intel Threading Building Blocks, and other existing Intel software components.

More details on today's oneAPI beta via software.intel.com.

The Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org already has test profiles for some existing oneAPI components like Embree, OIDn, and OSPray. I'll be exploring this oneAPI collection now to see what other interesting benchmarks we can incorporate out of Intel oneAPI.
