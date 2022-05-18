Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022.2 Released With ISPCRT, More Arc Graphics Preparations

Intel today published their latest update (v2022.2) to the oneAPI Toolkits, their collection of open-source software components for empowering modern workloads across the growing world of CPUs/GPUs/XPUs.Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022.2 features continued preparations around Intel Arc discrete graphics support, oneVPL support for AV1 encoding on Arc GPUs, more SYCL 2020 functionality in place for the oneAPI DPC++/C++ compiler, oneTBB improves support for the latest C++ capabilities, support for multiple hardware adapters with oneVPL, OSPRay / OSPRay Studio rendering enhancements, GPU pinning within the Intel MPI Library, and improvements to their LLVM-based Fortran compiler.New to oneAPI Toolkits 2022.2 is the inclusion of the Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler Run-Time (ISPCRT), joining the 30+ other open-source components part of this robust Intel software suite. This is the run-time component to their Implicit SPMD Program Compiler as the C language variant focused on single-program, multiple-data programming that can exploit the performance of Intel hardware from their CPUs with SSE and AVX over to their expanding GPU portfolio.



