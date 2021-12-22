Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 December 2021 at 09:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has now made their oneAPI Toolkits 2022 release publicly available after announcing it earlier this quarter.

Intel's oneAPI Toolkits offers a wide assortment of open-source software components for maximizing the potential out of Intel hardware from CPUs to GPUs/XPUs. This includes packages from their oneDNN deep learning library to their Data Parallel C++ compiler, optimized Python packages like for TensorFlow and PyTorch, OpenVINO, and a lot more. It's quite an incredible assortment of packages at this point and quite useful to developers. The oneAPI Rendering Toolkit is a personal favorite with OSPray, Open Image Denoiser, Embree, and others. (Many of these components I use for software/hardware benchmarking with PTS / OpenBenchmarking.org.)

The Intel oneAPI 2022 updates include more optimization work on existing and future processors, including upcoming Xeon Sapphire Rapids. There are also updates to the LLVM-based components, continued work around GPU/XPU offloading, a new Intel extension for SciKit-Learn, the Intel Neural Compressor is new, and more.


Learn more about the Intel oneAPI 2022 update and free downloads via Intel.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.17 Will Have An Important Intel P-State Update For Alder Lake Mobile CPUs
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Intel Prepares To Re-Enable ENQCMD On Linux After Being Disabled For "Broken Beyond Repair"
Intel CM Compiler Updated For New Platforms, Including Ponte Vecchio "XT"
Intel Posts "GSC" Linux Driver To Enable HDCP Media Protection For Discrete GPUs
Intel Raptor Lake S Graphics Ready For Linux 5.17, Alder Lake P Now Considered Stable
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11