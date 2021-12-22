Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022 Released

Intel has now made their oneAPI Toolkits 2022 release publicly available after announcing it earlier this quarter.
Intel's oneAPI Toolkits offers a wide assortment of open-source software components for maximizing the potential out of Intel hardware from CPUs to GPUs/XPUs. This includes packages from their oneDNN deep learning library to their Data Parallel C++ compiler, optimized Python packages like for TensorFlow and PyTorch, OpenVINO, and a lot more. It's quite an incredible assortment of packages at this point and quite useful to developers. The oneAPI Rendering Toolkit is a personal favorite with OSPray, Open Image Denoiser, Embree, and others. (Many of these components I use for software/hardware benchmarking with PTS / OpenBenchmarking.org.)
The Intel oneAPI 2022 updates include more optimization work on existing and future processors, including upcoming Xeon Sapphire Rapids. There are also updates to the LLVM-based components, continued work around GPU/XPU offloading, a new Intel extension for SciKit-Learn, the Intel Neural Compressor is new, and more.
Learn more about the Intel oneAPI 2022 update and free downloads via Intel.com.
