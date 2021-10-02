Intel oneAPI 2021.4 Released With More Optimizations, Continues LLVM Adoption

Intel on Friday formally released their oneAPI Toolkits 2021.4 release as the latest collection of their various software components for a multi-vendor, multi-architecture software platform across CPUs and XPUs (GPUs / accelerators).
The oneAPI 2021.4 update improves its VTune Profiler to now support flame graphs, more documentation by way of the Intel Advisor Cookbook, enhancements to the OSPray ray-tracing rendering engine, a new diagnostics utility for oneAPI, and a wide assortment of performance optimizations across the wide software portfolio of oneAPI. There are performance improvements from their DPC++ Compiler to OpenVKL 1.0 to oneMKL to various other components.
With Intel oneAPI 2021.4 they have also continued in their quest of moving to LLVM for all of their compiler needs. Intel is working to fully embrace the LLVM compiler stack for their C/C++ needs and that work has continued in this quarterly update along with work on the Fortran support front.
More details on all of the changes to find with the new oneAPI 2021.4 quarterly update can be found on software.intel.com.
