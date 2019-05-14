Intel Kicks Off OSTS2019 With New Firmware Initiative, New Cloud Hypervisor, Clear Linux

Intel is running their once internal-only Open-Source Technology Summit (OSTS) in Washington this week but for a first time they have begun inviting customers and industry stakeholders and others to this annual open-source shindig. We're out here for the very interesting event with Imad Sousou and Raja Koduri talking today and some highly interesting technical talks ahead tomorrow. Here is the initial slew of announcements.
New Intel open-source announcements so far include:
ModernFW - Intel has a new initiative around a scalable and secure modern firmware/BIOS replacement with a goal of removing legacy code from the systems... ModernFW is just enough to boot a kernel. I'll be working to obtain more information on ModernFW this week, especially how/if it will tie into Coreboot at all. There's also the matter if/when Intel will be open-sourcing the FSP. I'll be chasing down Raja for a follow-up to that! The initial ModernFW code can be found on GitHub.
Rust-VMM - Intel has posted rust-vmm as a new cloud hypervisor that, yes, is based on the Rust-VMM code.
Clear Linux Developer Edition - Intel is announcing a developer edition flavor of Clear Linux that introduces its new installer, which we stumbled upon last week and wasn't realized was tied to the OSTS announcements. There will also be a new software store/center. Clear Linux will also introduce/expand its software stacks around deep learning and data analytics.
Intel is also assigning more developers for critical system infrastructure open-source projects from GnuPG to the Linux kernel to Bash to others.
Overall, OSTS 2019 should be a very interesting event with Intel clearing ramping up their (open-source) software ambitions. Stay tuned for the live coverage of some quite interesting sessions over the day ahead.
