Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616)

While Intel updated the CPU microcode for Skylake and other affected generations last week as part of the SRBDS / CrossTalk vulnerability that was made public last week Tuesday, today Intel quietly released another microcode revision but this time just for Skylake.
Released today were new microcode files for SKL-U/Y, SKL-U23e, and SKL-H/S. At this point it's not known the reasoning for this new Skylake CPU microcode update as these platforms all saw new releases last week as part of the Special Register Buffer Data Sampling vulnerability mitigation. Skylake-X and other platforms are not seeing new releases as part of this microcode-20200616 package.
In any case while digging deeper to find out the reasoning for this new Intel Skylake CPU microcode update, those interested in this week's update can find the binaries on GitHub.
