Intel Mesa Driver Finally Supports Threaded OpenGL
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 May 2018 at 08:14 AM EDT. 6 Comments
INTEL --
Based off the Gallium3D "mesa_glthread" work for threaded OpenGL that can provide a measurable win in some scenarios, the Intel i965 Mesa driver has implemented this support now too.

Following the work squared away last year led in the RadeonSI driver, the Intel i965 OpenGL driver supports threaded OpenGL when the mesa_glthread=true environment variable is set.

Among the measured benefits so far to using Intel threaded OpenGL is around a 30% improvement for the Citra emulator while the Dolphin game emulator improved by 2.8x in one game. Like the Gallium3D code, the Intel threaded GL implementation also depends upon per-game white-listing within the DRIRC file.

The patch for now can be found on mesa-dev but will hopefully appear in Mesa 18.2-dev Git shortly. Benchmarks forthcoming.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
P-State Powersave Improvements May Help Boost I/O Performance
GEM Improvements & Better Intel Icelake Support Coming To Linux 4.18
IWD 0.2 Released For Advancing Intel's Linux WiFi Daemon
Intel's Mesa Driver Prepares To Kill Off The Blitter
Intel Icelake Support Added To Mesa's Libdrm
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Lands shaderInt16 Support
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt