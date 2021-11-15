Intel's Linux Graphics Driver To Allow Runtime Power Management Auto-Suspend By Default

Following a lot of improvements the past few years to the Intel Linux kernel graphics "i915" driver it looks like it's ready to enable run-time power management auto-suspend support by default.
The Intel Linux kernel graphics driver has seen a lot of work in recent time around enabling Intel discrete graphics hardware support and as part of that to be able to support local device memory (dedicated vRAM), transitioning to more GuC/HuC usage, preparing for their high performance discrete graphics hardware supporting many new features, etc.
The latest bit that appears squared away is for enabling run-time power management auto-suspend support by default.
Sent out this morning was the original patch to enable it by default and was initially limited for just Gen12/Xe graphics and newer. But this morning that was already succeeded by a v2 patch that drops the Gen12 check and would enable the run-time power management auto-suspend by default for all supported Intel graphics hardware. The change is around calling pm_runtime_allow() to enable the behavior by default rather than needing to enable the auto mode via the sysfs power/control interface,
For the moment this change is just as a patch on the Intel Linux graphics mailing list but if all goes well and it passes the CI testing, could land for the v5.17 kernel cycle early next year.
