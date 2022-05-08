Linux 5.19 Intel Graphics Preps Firmed Up Alchemist Graphics Card IDs, Raptor Lake P
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 May 2022 at 04:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers sent in another smorgasbord of "i915" kernel graphics driver changes for the upcoming Linux 5.19 merge window.

Friday's pull request finally adds in the DG2/Alchemist PCI IDs for the "motherboard down" designs. This is the patch work I previously wrote about and signaling that Linux 5.19 may be the base version requirement for Intel Arc graphics cards. The PCI IDs for the firmed up DG2 designs is part of thos pull from Friday and appearing in Linux 5.19 along with other DG2 improvements. As already covered with earlier DRM-Next pulls, Linux 5.19 is also the first version with DG2 compute support exposed.


Friday's pull also brings the initial set of Intel Raptor Lake P IDs. Back in Linux 5.17 was initial Raptor Lake S support while for v5.19 is initial Raptor Lake P. The RPL-P support is based on the existing Alder Lake P code as the successor to that. Raptor Lake P Linux kernel graphics driver support came together over the past month. Raptor Lake P was also added to Mesa for the OpenGL and Vulkan user-space driver support.

This updated Intel DRM driver also has refactoring to the power well code, GVT-g improvements, and a variety of bug fixes.

The period of new feature code for DRM-Next intended for Linux 5.19 is drawing to a close while those wanting to see the latest batch of patches sent in on Friday can see this pull for all the details.
