Intel Stages More Graphics DRM Changes For Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 December 2017 at 05:53 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Last week Intel submitted their first batch of i915 DRM driver changes to DRM-Next that in turn is slated for Linux 4.16. Today they sent in their second round of feature updates.

This latest batch of material for DRM-Next / Linux 4.16 includes continued work on execlist improvements, better GPU cache invalidation, various code clean-ups, continued stabilization of Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support, display plane improvements, continued GuC and HuC updates, a hardware workaround for Geminilake performance, more robust GPU reset handling, and a variety of other fixes and code clean-ups/improvements.

It's looking like it will be Linux 4.16 is where all of the Intel hardware enablement is in order for their next-gen Cannonlake processors. Depending upon when Cannonlake CPUs begin appearing in 2018, we'll see how the timing plays, since it's the Linux 4.15 kernel that's scheduled for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, etc. Anyways, once Cannonlake is out, we'll be putting it through its paces under Linux.

It's also looking like Linux 4.16 is when Intel GVT-g will be playing nicely for local VMs using GTK/SDL when paired with the changes that should be working their way into QEMU 2.12.

The complete list of these round two changes for i915 in DRM-Next for Linux 4.16 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Wants You To Help Test The i965 Mesa Shader Cache, Not Yet Enabled By Default
Glibc Rolls Out Support For Memory Protection Keys
Intel's Clear Containers Leads To OpenStack Kata Containers
Suppressing The Concerns Over HDCP Content Protection For Intel's Linux DRM Driver
Intel Sends In The First Set Of Changes For Linux 4.16 i915 DRM
Intel Releases New Linux Media Driver For VA-API
Popular News
The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
C++17 Is Now Official
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes
Armory Is A Very Promising 3D Game Engine With Full Blender Integration
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers