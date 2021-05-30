Intel Launches Core i5-1155G7 + Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 May 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Intel is kicking off Computex Taipei 2021 week by announcing new 11th Gen Intel Core processors as well as Intel 5G Solution 5000 as their first 5G product intended for next-gen PCs.

The new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors being announced today are the Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7 processors. The new flagship Core i7-1195G7 allows for boosting up to 5GHz (single core turbo), a first for their U-series processors. Like the Core i7-1165G7 and i7-1185G7, the i7-1195G7 has Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 96 EUs and is a 4 core / 8 thread processor design with 12MB cache and supporting DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4x-4266. The i7-1195G7 carries a 2.9GHz base frequency and a maximum single core turbo of 5.0GHz and all-core turbo of 4.6GHz. The graphics clock is also slightly higher at 1.4GHz compared to 1.30~1.35GHz on the existing Core i7 Tiger Lake processors.


Intel says there will be more than sixty designs based on these new Tiger Lake processors debuting ahead of the 2021 holiday season.


The Intel 5G Solution 5000 comes via Intel's partnership with MediaTek and Fibocom. Initial devices using the Intel 5G Solution 5000 are expected this year while more designs in 2022.
