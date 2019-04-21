Intel i40e Driver Supporting Dynamic Device Personalization With Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 April 2019 at 07:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel's i40e / XL710 Ethernet driver will begin supporting Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP) with the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.

The Dynamic Device Personalization allows the loading of profiles that allows altering the internal parser's handling of frames. DDP profile can be loaded from user-space using Ethtool and with Linux 5.2 the i40e driver will support this functionality.

Dynamic Device Personalization aims to improve packet processing efficiency and allow for other workload-specific optimizations for higher throughput and lower latency thanks to the hardware's programmable packet-processing pipeline.


The DDP support along with other improvements to the i40e / Ethernet 700 series driver is currently in net-next until the opening of the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window in May.
