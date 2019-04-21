Intel's i40e / XL710 Ethernet driver will begin supporting Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP) with the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.The Dynamic Device Personalization allows the loading of profiles that allows altering the internal parser's handling of frames. DDP profile can be loaded from user-space using Ethtool and with Linux 5.2 the i40e driver will support this functionality.Dynamic Device Personalization aims to improve packet processing efficiency and allow for other workload-specific optimizations for higher throughput and lower latency thanks to the hardware's programmable packet-processing pipeline.

The DDP support along with other improvements to the i40e / Ethernet 700 series driver is currently in net-next until the opening of the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window in May.