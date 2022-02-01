Intel Patches To Make It Easier To Run Their Discrete Graphics On Arm, Other Architectures
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 February 2022 at 09:27 AM EST. 9 Comments
INTEL --
A change currently being evaluated for Intel's "i915" Linux kernel graphics driver would make it easier for building driver support for their forthcoming discrete graphics products for targeting other non-x86 CPU architectures like Arm

Sent out today as a "request for comments" were patches that change the Intel Linux kernel graphics driver to allow it to optionally build without support for integrated graphics -- leaving the driver just capable of discrete graphics support. While Intel graphics have traditionally been about their integrated graphics on their processors, Intel is moving hard and fast on bringing up their discrete graphics support under Linux with DG2/Alchemist for Intel Arc graphics cards coming together as well as their Xe HPC accelerator.

Because of the integrated graphics being part of Intel's x86 CPUs, their driver really hasn't had to care about other CPU architectures since such combinations haven't been possible. But now with discrete graphics cards and their HPC accelerators, it will be possible to have Intel graphics on say an Arm, POWER, or RISC-V platform. The change being proposed by this RFC patch series would allow building the Linux kernel graphics driver with just that discrete graphics support included.

The integrated graphics support would be compiled-out of the driver if disabling the proposed DRM_I915_INTEGRATED_GPU_SUPPORT switch. In turn this would make the driver smaller by foregoing the massive amounts of code in this kernel driver for supporting i915 through Gen12 era integrated graphics. Additionally, any x86-isms in the integrated graphics code path over time would be ignored and thus easier for building the Intel graphics driver for other CPU architectures.

The ability to build a dGPU-only Intel kernel driver / stripping out iGPU support is just over one hundred lines of changed code but given the code comments would likely be further revised before mainlining. The early, RFC patch series for this option can be found on the mailing list.


The patch series does acknowledge the interest in having Intel discrete graphics cards potentially appearing on Arm systems, "[Quick] and dirty hack based on some old ideas. Thought maybe the approach might interest the Arm port guys." It's not known at this time if the "Arm port guys" is a team within Intel working on their graphics support for Arm or a reference to the Arm Linux community at large.


Radeon graphics on SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V board with open-source drivers.


This is part of the benefit of open-source drivers is that the code can be adapted and built for other CPU architectures compared to only if the driver was made public as a binary. AMD Radeon GPUs have enjoyed popularity as a result with their open-source drivers on POWER, MIPS, and RISC-V and other platforms. Though as shown by running Radeon graphics on RISC-V there can be obstacles around the some GPUs not working right due to firmware and other coding issues, various endianess issues have come up in the past for Radeon graphics on libre POWER9 systems, etc. With time we'll likely see Intel Arc graphics cards running on Arm SBCs and RISC-V development boards or even Ponte Vecchio on beefy Arm servers thanks to open-source drivers and Linux.


Open-source Radeon drivers/support have also made it possible to enjoy fully open-source POWER9 systems with Raptor Computing Systems. Though like recent AMD graphics cards, there is firmware binaries necessary for modern Intel graphics hardware with the open-source driver. Intel in any case looks to be joining the party for enabling their discrete GPUs to work on other CPU architectures under Linux.

9 Comments
Related News
Intel's "Software Defined Silicon" Linux Support Moving Along
Intel Revs New Linux Patches Providing For Shadow Stacks For User-Space
Intel's ConnMan 1.41 Released With WPA3-SAE WPA_Supplicant Support, New IWD Too
Intel's Many Improvements In Linux 5.17 From Starting Raptor Lake Enablement To PFRUT
Intel Preparing Resizable BAR Support For Their Arc Graphics On Linux
Intel's Vulkan 1.3 Support All Ready For Mesa 22.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Looks To Drop Its Partner Archive In Favor Of The Snap Store