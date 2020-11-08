Intel "coIOMMU" Can Help With Performance For VMs When Using Direct I/O Access
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 November 2020 at 09:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Currently when directly assigning I/O devices to virtual machines the guest memory needs to be statically pinned unless using a vIOMMU setup in which case it does not but there are performance implications there as well. Intel engineers though have been working on a virtual IOMMU implementation with DMA buffer tracking to overcome these limitations.

With Intel's proposed "coIOMMU" implementation there is fine-grained pinning and vendor agnostic support for emulated or para-virtualized vIOMMUs. Yu Zhang of Intel presented at KVM Forum 2020 on this coIOMMU effort.

Intel engineers find that the current static pinning approach when making use of direct I/O can lead to significantly longer virtual machine creation time (up to 73x longer if allocating ~128GB of system memory) and also prevents many memory optimizations. Making use of Virtual IOMMU can lead to significant performance costs.

With coIOMMU there is a decoupling of DMA tracking and DMA remapping in vIOMMU that is designed to be low-cost, non-intrusive, widely-applicble, and extensible. Intel's proof-of-concept coIOMMU implementation is an extension of Intel VT-d and can be applied to both emulated and para-virtualized IOMMUs. Intel engineers are looking to ultimately provide it upstream based on VirtIO IOMMU.



This PDF slide deck goes overall all of the details for those interested. But the main takeaway for those interested is that their performance tests show coIOMMU now being able to perform nearly the same as direct I/O without vIOMMU.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Sends Out Linux Support For SGX Enclaves Support A 40th Time
Intel "Big Joiner" Enabling Nearly Squared Away For Allowing 8K Output On A Single Port
Intel's Initial Graphics Updates For Linux 5.11: More DG1, Integer Scaling, Async Flips
Running Intel Tiger Lake On The Linux 5.10 Kernel
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Intel Bus Lock Detection For The Linux Kernel Proceeding
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
KDE Saw A "Bug Massacre" This Week With Better NVIDIA Wayland Experience, Many Fixes