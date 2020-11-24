ZLUDA: Drop-In Open-Source CUDA Support For Intel Xe / UHD Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 November 2020 at 03:30 AM EST. 9 Comments
INTEL --
An interesting solution built off Intel's oneAPI Level Zero is the open-source "ZLUDA" that is providing a "Level Zero CUDA" implementation for being able to run programs geared for NVIDIA CUDA atop Intel UHD / Xe Graphics hardware.

ZLUDA is a project independent of NVIDIA and Intel but one of the most interesting external projects we have seen so far targeting Intel's Level Zero interface. ZLUDA allows for unmodified CUDA applications to run on Intel GPUs with "near native" performance through this alternative libcuda running with Skylake / Gen9 graphics and newer.

ZLUDA is still in the early stages of development but is already mature enough that it can run the Geekbench program with the CUDA tests. Those CUDA tests atop Intel graphics hardware also reveal performance matching that of the Geekbench OpenCL test cases.

ZLUDA doesn't yet support all CUDA functionality but enough for the likes of Geekbench for demonstration purposes. In the future it might also be possible to extend ZLUDA to run atop AMD's HIP interfaces as an alternative to Intel Level Zero.

Some will also find this project interesting in that it's written in the Rust programming language. The developer so far has done much of his testing on Intel Gen9 graphics and expects more changes for ironing out the latest-generation Gen12 Xe support.

More details for those interested in this CUDA implementation atop Intel GPUs via ZLUDA on GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
Intel C for Metal Compiler 1.0.20 Released
Intel Preparing To Restore Frame-Buffer Compression For Tiger Lake
Linux Support Published For Intel's "Maple Ridge" Thunderbolt Controller
Intel Tidies Up CET While Waiting For It To Land In The Linux Kernel
More Intel Tiger Lake Fixes Heading Into Linux 5.11, eLLC Caching For Display Buffers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux