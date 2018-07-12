Intel Xeon E-2100 Processors Released, Succeeds Xeon E3

Intel rolled out today the Xeon E-2100 processors as the successor to the Xeon E3 CPUs. The Xeon E-2100 series is intended for entry-level workstations and based upon the Coffeelake CPU microarchitecture.
The Xeon E-2100 CPUs come up to a six-core / twelve-thread design, clock speeds up to 4.7GHz with Turbo Boost, support for DDR4-2666 ECC memory, some SKUs have Intel UHD Graphics 630, 40 lanes of PCI Express, and support for Intel Optane memory.
Basically it's what we have been expecting for the new entry-level Intel Xeons in the absence of Cannonlake, etc, and not wanting to spend as much money on Xeon Scalable hardware.
We hope to have some Intel Xeon E-2100 hardware soon at Phoronix for Linux benchmarking. Those wanting to learn more about these new entry-level workstation CPUs can do so at Intel.com.
