Intel Launches The Xeon D 2100, Up To 18 Core SoCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 February 2018 at 09:31 AM EST. 30 Comments
INTEL --
Intel today lifted the lid on the Xeon D-2100 series, what used to be known as Skylake-D.

The Xeon D-2100 line-up is intended for "edge computing" deployments in need of a lot of compute power where products like the Atom C3950 aren't powerful enough. The Xeon D-2100 SoCs are also intended for storage, CDN, and other enterprise network use-cases.

The Xeon D-2100 series packs up to 18 Skylake server cores, QuickAssist Technology, and more into these System-on-a-Chip products. These Skylake server SoCs support up to four memory channels, AVX2, up to 32 PCI Express lanes, Turbo Boost 2.0, and the TDPs all come in at under 100 Watts.

On the low-end is the Xeon D-2131IT that is four cores / eight threads, 2.2GHz base frequency, 3.0GHz turbo frequency, 8MB cache and 60 Watts TDP.


The top-end offering is the Xeon D-2191 with 18 cores / 36 threads, 1.6GHz base frequency, 3.0GHz turbo frequency, 25MB cache, and an 86 Watt TDP.

More details on the Xeon D-2100 line-up at Intel.com. Hopefully soon we will have some Xeon D-2100 platforms for Linux/BSD benchmarking at Phoronix.
30 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Coffee Lake Support Finally Lands In Beignet OpenCL
Intel's Mesa Driver Is OpenGL 4.6 Compliant, But Won't Be Mainline For A While
DNF Package Manager Is Now Available On Clear Linux
L2 CDP Added To Linux 4.16 For L2 Cache Partitioning On Intel CPUs
Intel's Latest Icelake Patches Let The Display Light-Up
Skylake X Servers On Linux 4.16 Will Have P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Support
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk