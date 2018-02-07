Intel Launches The Xeon D 2100, Up To 18 Core SoCs

Intel today lifted the lid on the Xeon D-2100 series, what used to be known as Skylake-D.
The Xeon D-2100 line-up is intended for "edge computing" deployments in need of a lot of compute power where products like the Atom C3950 aren't powerful enough. The Xeon D-2100 SoCs are also intended for storage, CDN, and other enterprise network use-cases.
The Xeon D-2100 series packs up to 18 Skylake server cores, QuickAssist Technology, and more into these System-on-a-Chip products. These Skylake server SoCs support up to four memory channels, AVX2, up to 32 PCI Express lanes, Turbo Boost 2.0, and the TDPs all come in at under 100 Watts.
On the low-end is the Xeon D-2131IT that is four cores / eight threads, 2.2GHz base frequency, 3.0GHz turbo frequency, 8MB cache and 60 Watts TDP.
The top-end offering is the Xeon D-2191 with 18 cores / 36 threads, 1.6GHz base frequency, 3.0GHz turbo frequency, 25MB cache, and an 86 Watt TDP.
More details on the Xeon D-2100 line-up at Intel.com. Hopefully soon we will have some Xeon D-2100 platforms for Linux/BSD benchmarking at Phoronix.
