Intel Xeon Cooper Lake To Offer Up To 56 Cores Per Socket Next Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 August 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel decided today to reveal a few new details about their Xeon "Cooper Lake" processors due out in H1'2020.

Intel formally confirmed that their next-generation Xeon Scalable CPUs will offer up to 56 cores per socket, feature BFloat16 / DL-BOOST, higher memory bandwidth, and a lower power envelope than today's Platinum 9200 AP processors.

No real surprises and pretty much was expected, including with the BFloat16 support already being plumbed into the compilers. It's up to twice the core count of today's Cascade Lake Xeon Scalable processors, but we'll see soon enough where AMD's EPYC "Rome" processors come in for offering better data center performance in 2019.

Intel's brief Cooper Lake announcement can be read at newsroom.intel.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Iris Gallium3D Driver Gets A 1 Line Patch To Bump The Performance By ~1%
Intel's IWD 0.19 Linux Wireless Daemon Picks Up New Features
Intel's Iris Gallium3D Driver Now Has Better OpenGL Compatibility Profile Support
Intel OpenCL Runtime 19.30.13641 Adds Elkhart Lake Support, Other Changes
Intel Sends Out First Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.4 With Tiger Lake Support
Intel Launches 11 New Icelake CPUs - Still Just Laptops/2-in-1s Up To 4 Cores
Popular News This Week
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
Manjaro Moving Ahead With Snap Support, Bundling Proprietary FreeOffice
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks
NordLynx: NordVPN Builds New Tech Around WireGuard