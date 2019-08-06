Intel Xeon Cooper Lake To Offer Up To 56 Cores Per Socket Next Year

Intel decided today to reveal a few new details about their Xeon "Cooper Lake" processors due out in H1'2020.
Intel formally confirmed that their next-generation Xeon Scalable CPUs will offer up to 56 cores per socket, feature BFloat16 / DL-BOOST, higher memory bandwidth, and a lower power envelope than today's Platinum 9200 AP processors.
No real surprises and pretty much was expected, including with the BFloat16 support already being plumbed into the compilers. It's up to twice the core count of today's Cascade Lake Xeon Scalable processors, but we'll see soon enough where AMD's EPYC "Rome" processors come in for offering better data center performance in 2019.
Intel's brief Cooper Lake announcement can be read at newsroom.intel.com.
