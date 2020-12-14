Intel Xe MAX Needs Two Linux Kernels For Now - Meaning You Need To Use A GPU-Accelerated VM

Back in October Intel announced Iris Xe MAX as discrete graphics for laptops . The overall Linux state for Xe MAX hasn't been too clear and we haven't had any hardware access to this Intel laptop discrete graphics hardware to report our own findings, but their developers have now cleared up the situation. The good news is the Xe MAX graphics can be used for a GPU-accelerated Linux virtual machine. The bad news is the Xe MAX support doesn't yet allow for dGPU usage by the host outside of a virtual machine context as it needs "two different [Linux] kernels" for operation in conjunction with the integrated graphics.



Xe MAX launched over a month ago but for now Intel Linux users will want to avoid the hardware unless wanting to resort to a lengthy setup process that involves making use of KVM virtualization to enjoy the discrete graphics while still being able to make use of a laptop's integrated graphics.

Intel's new documentation concerning Iris Xe MAX Graphics for Linux characterize the MAX state as "ongoing", unlike the great Gen12 / Xe-LP Tiger Lake support currently found on Linux as we have shared in our numerous and continuing benchmarks from the Dell XPS 13 9310 with the Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake processor.Here is the interesting summary of the Xe MAX Linux support in thatkernels are currently needed. "To use both the Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics processors at the same time currently requires two different kernels. To isolate the two required kernel versions, virtualization will be used. The virtual machine (VM) host will have direct control of the display through the Intel Iris Xe graphics processor (via the kernel provided by Ubuntu.) The VM host will also be configured to use PCI passthrough to provide the Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics processor to the VM guest. The VM guest will be running the custom Linux kernel."