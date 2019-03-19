Intel Xe Graphics Being Part Of The First US Exascale Supercomputer Is Great For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 March 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
Announced on Monday was that the US Department of Energy in cooperation with Argonne National Laboratory will see the "Aurora" supercomputer as the first US Exascale SC coming online in 2021 and featuring Intel's highly anticipated Xe Graphics.

The Intel Xe Graphics are expected to put Aurora over the edge in being the first exascale super computer at least within the United States. Aurora will also feature Optane persistent DIMMs and next-generation Xeon processors. Intel is partnered with Cray on this design for the half a billion USD super computer.

With Aurora expected to run Linux, this means the Linux driver support for Xe Graphics will have to be up to par by 2021. Then again, we wouldn't expect anything less out of Intel and likely should end up seeing good launch-day Linux driver support for compute (and graphics). We know the Intel open-source/Linux driver developers are already working in the direction of Xe Graphics with restructuring to prepare for discrete GPUs / dedicated memory.

It will be interesting to see what programming model will be the focus for Aurora. Intel is pursuing their "oneAPI" initiative in tandem with Xe Graphics and they have also been quick to work on SYCL support for LLVM. We'll likely see SYCL / OpenACC / OpenMP be the primary interfaces for tapping the parallel execution power of Xe hardware. We certainly hope for GPU compute their entire driver stack on Linux will remain open-source and at this point there is no indication pointing to anything else, which is great considering the closed ecosystem and drivers right now for NVIDIA hardware in the supercomputer space.

All in all, Intel already having a win for Xe Graphics in the Linux-dominant supercomputer space is good news for Linux at large, though hardly surprising and we remain very eager to hear more about their Linux driver/software plans as the first Xe products close in next year.

More details on Aurora via the Intel Newsroom.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Sends Out Initial Linux Graphics Driver Support For "Elkhart Lake"
Intel Sends Out Comet Lake Linux Graphics Driver Support
Intel Vulkan Driver Now Dumps More To EXT_debug_report, Used By VKpipeline-DB
Icelake Support Added To Intel's PMC Core Driver With Linux 5.1
Intel's New Driver Is Now Working With Gallium's Direct3D 9 State Tracker
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Seeing More Patches To Prepare For Bring-Up Beyond Icelake
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5