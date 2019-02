As some more exciting open-source Intel Linux graphics news this week besides their new merge request to mainline the Iris Gallium3D driver , over in the Vulkan space they have merged today their overlay layer that provides a heads-up display of sorts for their Linux "ANV" driver.Last month we reported on Intel developing a Vulkan "heads-up display" for their driver to display various statistics to help the driver developers themselves as well as application/game developers. This is akin to Gallium HUD but suited for Vulkan usage rather than OpenGL.

This functionality is implemented as a Vulkan overlay so we could end up seeing much of the same code re-used by the likes of the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver too albeit changes will need to be made to adapt to their different statistics/perf interfaces, etc.This layer has been merged into Mesa 19.1 and currently displays frame timing and draw call / submission data. This layer's interface is rendered using the Imgui library. Mesa 19.1 should be released around the end of May as the feature release succeeding the soon-to-be-out Mesa 19.0.